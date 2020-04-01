Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar believes his critics are just jealous

Writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar wants to do something for the country before he dies and feels his critics are just envious of him.

Qamar, while speaking to Waqar Zaka on his YouTube Headphone Show, said he wants to continue working till he dies and added that he will switch if he is shunned by Pakistan’s drama industry.

The 64-year-old, who has found himself in hot water over sexist comments, believes he is a victim of envy due to the success of his dramas and added that successful artists are treated with respect even in neighbouring India.

The outspoken writer hit out at his critics, stating that they have little influence in the industry and are just harming themselves instead.

Zaka created his show to help distract people from the troubling coronavirus pandemic and Qamar believes the country’s poor will be hardest hit by it, adding that we like to take aid from rich countries like the US but then tell our own poor to help themselves.