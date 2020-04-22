Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus

A Karachi Metro Cash and Carry center shuts its University Road branch on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The notification read that the store management “has decided to close the Safari store on University Road, Karachi till further notice, as one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19”.
A staffer confirmed that the infected employee only just returned from annual leaves. “The guy showed symptoms such as lethargy and headache, so we sent him back to get tested and upon learning he’s positive, the management decided to shut it down temporarily.”
The store might not reopen for a few days until the fumigation and staff testing is complete, he confirmed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.