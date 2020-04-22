Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus

A Karachi Metro Cash and Carry center shuts its University Road branch on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The notification read that the store management “has decided to close the Safari store on University Road, Karachi till further notice, as one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19”.

A staffer confirmed that the infected employee only just returned from annual leaves. “The guy showed symptoms such as lethargy and headache, so we sent him back to get tested and upon learning he’s positive, the management decided to shut it down temporarily.”

The store might not reopen for a few days until the fumigation and staff testing is complete, he confirmed.