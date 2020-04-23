Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown

Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks, stand guard on a deserted street during a lockdown after Sindh province government announced the closing of markets, public places and ban large gatherings amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Karachi on March 23, 2020. Photo: AFP

A Karachi court denied a group of traders bail in a case against them for violating the lockdown.

During a hearing on Thursday, the District South judicial magistrate sent six traders to jail for 14 days on judicial remand.

They were arrested for opening their markets without permission. One of the men who has been arrested is a traders’ representative.

On Monday they appeared in court asking for bail but their request was denied.

They are accused of violating the lockdown, torture and provoking people.

The lockdown was imposed across the province on March 23 following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The government hopes to contain the virus by ensuring that people stay home.

Traders and businessmen, however, want markets to be opened because they are facing losses. The Sindh government has allowed a number of factories to reopen and is slowly allowing other businesses. It says it wants approval from the Centre before doing so.

MOST READ
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
