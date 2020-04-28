Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: AFP

India has cancelled orders to import coronavirus rapid testing kits from China after finding them to be “faulty”, reported the BBC on Tuesday.

The country had placed an order for about half a million kits from two Chinese firms: Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostic. States in India had refused to use the rapid testing kits, claiming they were only 5% accurate. The Indian Council of Medical Research, the country’s main research body, told the states to pause rapid testing on April 22 while it investigated the kits.

The kits failed quality checks by the ICMR on April 27, prompting states to withdraw the kits that were already in use, reported India Today.

However, the Chinese Embassy in India has rejected these claims.

“The quality of medical products exported from China is prioritised. It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as ‘faulty’ and look at issues with pre-emptive prejudice,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said on Tuesday.

The embassy says problems with storage, handling or transport might be responsible for the inaccuracy of the testing results.

The COVID-19 rapid testing kits detect coronavirus antibodies in the blood of people who were or could be infected. The results are available in 30 minutes. Scientists around the world have advised caution while using them for diagnostic purposes.

