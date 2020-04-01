Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gwadar health officer arrested for stealing medicines

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Gwadar health officer arrested for stealing medicines

Photo: File

An employee of the health department was arrested for stealing medicines from a government pharmacy in Gwadar on Thursday.

The Pasni assistant commissioner raided the private clinic of a man on instructions of the Gwadar deputy commissioner.

A large amount of stolen medicines were found in Ghafoor Chakar’s clinic. He was arrested and the medicines seized, health officials confirmed.

It was found that the suspect would steal medicines from a public pharmacy and supply it to medical stores.

A case has been registered.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh relief app for daily wagers, ration distribution app for sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.