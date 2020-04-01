Gwadar health officer arrested for stealing medicines

An employee of the health department was arrested for stealing medicines from a government pharmacy in Gwadar on Thursday.

The Pasni assistant commissioner raided the private clinic of a man on instructions of the Gwadar deputy commissioner.

A large amount of stolen medicines were found in Ghafoor Chakar’s clinic. He was arrested and the medicines seized, health officials confirmed.

It was found that the suspect would steal medicines from a public pharmacy and supply it to medical stores.

A case has been registered.