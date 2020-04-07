Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt to give protective equipment directly to hospitals starting Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Govt to give protective equipment directly to hospitals starting Thursday

The federal government will start handing out protective gear and medical equipment to hospitals directly from Thursday, says Planning Minister Asad Umar.

He was addressing on Tuesday a media briefing with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza about the coronavirus situation.

The planning minister said the federal government has provided 39,500 personal protective kits to the provinces so far and more medical equipment, including ventilators, will be provided directly to the hospitals from Thursday. 

He said Pakistan now has the capacity to conduct 3,000 coronavirus tests per day in 18 functional laboratories across the country. He expressed the confidence that Pakistan will be able to conduct 25,000 tests daily by the end of April.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.