Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

From beer to bugs: Murree Brewery offers to make sanitizer

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
From beer to bugs: Murree Brewery offers to make sanitizer

Photo: Courtesy Murree Brewery

Murree Brewery has offered to mass produce and sell hand sanitizer with 70 percent alcohol to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.  

The company’s chief executive has applied to Punjab government’s excise department for permission and is likely to hear back in a day or so.

“[The motivation] is very simple… we wanted to help the country. We buy alcohol so we already have it in stock—where we are making liquor, we can make sanitizers as well,” said Murree Brewery chief Isphandyar Bhandara. “We know how to make it too. When the first few COVID-19 cases started popping up in Pakistan, we made in-house samples for our employees.”

The brewery was set up by the British in 1860, three years after the first war of independence. Bhandara’s grandfather purchased a majority of the shares in the company and since then it has been a family-run business.

At the moment, the company has a staff of 2,200, which includes 800 people who work at the distillery.

The formula, according the chief executive of Pakistan’s biggest manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, is very simple. All you need is: Ethanol, glycerin and food color. “It can be made without colour as well… It’s not complicated,” he said.

Since the brewery sells products with alcohol, it is answerable to the excise and taxation department in Punjab and thus needs an official go-ahead before it puts any sanitizer in the market.

“We haven’t really named it yet or set a price because we still need approval,” Bhandara said. “What I want to do right now is to put it out there. I want to help the country.” What’s more important, he added. “Bureaucratic red tape or saving peoples’ lives?”

According to Bhandara, most of the sanitizers available in the market do not have alcohol.

While they have enough sanitizer to bottle and sell or give out right now, this is just a small kitchen operation. Murree Brewery needs to invest and order machines from China for mass production. And that will take time. 
According to DG Suhail of Punjab excise and taxation, Murree Brewery will get a license to produce sanitizer within a day or so.

“Currently, the market is full of sanitizers which are IPA-based aka anti-bacterial,” he said. “To fight coronavirus, we need something which can fight a virus i.e. is ethanol-based.”

He explained that before this moment there wasn’t any particular need in the market and thus no real understanding of these products. Now, they are trying to create a local supply chain.

“There will be new products soon and we will try to keep the prices stable. However, before anything is introduced, we will sample it,” he added.
So far, the DG said that 20 companies and individuals had approached them for permission to make hand sanitizer in Punjab. “This is a national crisis. We need to help the public as much as you can with regulation.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Hand sanitizer Murree Brewery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh relief app for daily wagers, ration distribution app for sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.