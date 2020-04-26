Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Four killed after ambulance transporting body to Mansehra crashes

Posted: Apr 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Four killed after ambulance transporting body to Mansehra crashes

Photo: SAMAA TV

An ambulance transporting a body got into an accident on the M4 Motorway near Khanewal, resulting in the death of four people.

Three other people were injured. All of them were from the same family and were travelling to Mansehra from Karachi with the body of their recently deceased relative.

The police say the accident occurred near the Makhdoompur interchange. They believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the accident.

The people injured in the accident were taken to the District Hospital Khanewal.

