Federal government’s interpretation of 18th Amendment is disingenuous: Bilawal

The federal government is trying to ruin the efforts made by the provinces to fight the coronavirus, instead of working together, says Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The young PPP leader gave an interview to BBC Urdu. In it, he spoke about the Sindh government’s strategy to fight the virus, the need for unity between the centre and provinces and more.

Bilawal said the federation was interpreting the 18th Amendment incorrectly.

He blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan of distancing himself from the provinces and its problems.

“The centre doesn’t think of the 18th amendment when it wants to snatch away hospitals from the provinces like the Jinnah hospital, but relies on it when there is a global pandemic, which is a war-like situation,” Bilawal said, adding that this is disingenuous.