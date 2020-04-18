Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed

A message is doing the rounds on WhatsApp claiming that “Indus Campus (Hospital and College)” has been sealed to contain the spread of COVID-19 after a staffer tested positive.

This, however, does not refer to Indus Hospital in Karachi, confirmed Fawad Bin Rashid, media relations manager at the hospital, to SAMAA Digital.

“This is some other organisation,” said Rashid, confirming that Indus Hospital Karachi was open.

The message is from Dr M Iqbal Memon, acting CEO of Indus Medical College and Hospital. The CEO of Indus Hospital Karachi is Dr Abdul Bari.

The message adds: “All the concerned Local authorities have been informed accordingly. I am inside the Campus along with other team members around 100 people. We are awaiting test kits arrival from Hyderabad/ Karachi to test everybody inside the campus.”

Indus Medical College is a private institute in Tando Muhammad Khan district of Sindh. SAMAA Digital contacted the CEO Dr Memon on Saturday.

He confirmed that a faculty member had tested positive. “We have suspended operations and are now self-isolating.”

It was important to make sure no one else or their family got affected, said Dr Memon of the decision to suspend operations.