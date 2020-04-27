Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Dr Elisa Granato. Photo: Fergus Walsh BBC/ Twitter

One of the first people to take part in clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in UK is alive and “doing fine”.

A microbiologist, Dr Elisa Granato, who took part in the trial at the University of Oxford on Thursday, was rumoured to have died.

The UK government said the news was “completely untrue”, and warned people about sharing unsubstantiated claims online, reported The Guardian on Sunday.

After news of her alleged death went viral, Dr Granato tweeted about it before making her Twitter account private. She wrote: “Nothing like waking up to a fake article on your death … I’m doing fine everyone.”

The microbiologist is part of a group of more than 800 people who have been recruited to test the vaccine developed by Oxford scientists. They claim it could be ready by September this year.

The COVID-19 vaccine is made from a weakened strain of adenovirus, which causes the common cold, from chimpanzees.

