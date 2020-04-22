Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > News

Exclusive: Tune in for PM’s Ehsaas Live Telethon Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Join SAMAA TV at 4pm to raise funds for daily wagers

For the first time ever, the biggest television channels in Pakistan are joining hands with the government to raise funds for the most vulnerable people in society: the daily wage worker.
This Thursday, April 23, tune in at 4pm to SAMAA TV which is taking part in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas programme Live Telethon to raise funds for these labourers in Pakistan.
SAMAA TV is not the only channel involved in the effort. We are proud to join Geo TV, Dunya, HUM, ARY and Express media groups.
Ever since the government was forced to impose a lockdown across the country in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, the daily wage worker has been suffering. The government has already approved a Rs200 billion cash assistance programme for those working in the industrial sector. Many of them have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is estimated that around three million workers are jobless and they will have to be paid a minimum wage of Rs17,500 per month.
This bill comes to around Rs52.5 billion a month.
For more details on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiatives read this story: ECC approves PM’s Rs1.2 trillion relief package

These are the details if you wish to donate to the Ehsaas Programme:
National Bank of Pakistan
Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Covid-19
Account Number: 4162 786 786
Swift code: NBPAPKKAMBR

