Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was removed as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant earlier today, says she rejects the “concocted” and “baseless accusations” aired on the media against her.

Dr Awan’s statement comes after a few TV channels aired reports, claiming she was removed because she tried to grab 10% commission from the government’s advertisement budget.

A TV channel reported that she was using three government vehicles that she was not entitled to.

وزارت سے ہٹائےجانےکےحوالےسےمیڈیاپرچلنےوالی من گھڑت خبروں میں لگائےگئےبےبنیادالزامات کی سختی سےتردیدکرتی ہوں۔سیاسی کارکن کی حیثیت سےمیرانصب العین ملک کی ترقی اورعوام کی فلاح ہے۔جوPMکی قیادت میں جاری رکھاجائےگا۔@shiblifaraz⁩اور ⁦@AsimSBajwa⁩کودلی مبارکباداور

نیک تمنائیں — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 27, 2020

In a tweet, she congratulated Senator Shibli Faraz and Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa for their new roles in the government and said she will continue to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Monday evening, the government had replaced Dr Awan with former ISPR DG Asim Saleem Bajwa as PM Khan’s special assistant on information and broadcasting. Senator Shibli Faraz has been made the minister for information.