Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was removed as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant earlier today, says she rejects the “concocted” and “baseless accusations” aired on the media against her.

Dr Awan’s statement comes after a few TV channels aired reports, claiming she was removed because she tried to grab 10% commission from the government’s advertisement budget.

A TV channel reported that she was using three government vehicles that she was not entitled to.

In a tweet, she congratulated Senator Shibli Faraz and Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa for their new roles in the government and said she will continue to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Monday evening, the government had replaced Dr Awan with former ISPR DG Asim Saleem Bajwa as PM Khan’s special assistant on information and broadcasting. Senator Shibli Faraz has been made the minister for information.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Fridous Ashiq Awan, Shibli Faraz, Asim Saleem Bajwa
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.