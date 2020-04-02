Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Don’t let India change Kashmir’s demography’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Don’t let India change Kashmir’s demography’

Pakistan condemned and rejected on Thursday the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order, 2020, terming it as India’s attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of the Indian Kashmir.

The order, Pakistan said, was a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. A press statement was issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson on Thursday. 

The Kashmiris have “outrightly rejected the new law as unacceptable”, the spokesperson said.

It is also involution of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan and humanitarian norms. 

“Kashmiris will never accept such blatant usurpation of their fundamental rights and attempts to change their demography and distinct identity,” the statement read.

It said India’s move at this moment of a global health crisis is particularly reprehensible as it seeks to take advantage of the international community’s focus on COVID19 pandemic.

Pakistan called for the UN and international community to take immediate cognisance of India’s action, prevent it from changing the demography of Kashmir and hold it accountable.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh relief app for daily wagers, ration distribution app for sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.