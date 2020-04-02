‘Don’t let India change Kashmir’s demography’

Pakistan condemned and rejected on Thursday the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order, 2020, terming it as India’s attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of the Indian Kashmir.

The order, Pakistan said, was a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. A press statement was issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson on Thursday.

The Kashmiris have “outrightly rejected the new law as unacceptable”, the spokesperson said.

It is also involution of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan and humanitarian norms.

“Kashmiris will never accept such blatant usurpation of their fundamental rights and attempts to change their demography and distinct identity,” the statement read.

It said India’s move at this moment of a global health crisis is particularly reprehensible as it seeks to take advantage of the international community’s focus on COVID19 pandemic.

Pakistan called for the UN and international community to take immediate cognisance of India’s action, prevent it from changing the demography of Kashmir and hold it accountable.