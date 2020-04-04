Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
‘Corona cake’ spreading fast in Gaza

Posted: Apr 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

As he watched the world trying to raise awareness about the new coronavirus and convince people to stay at home, Palestinian baker Eyad Abu Rezqa cooked up an idea.

The head of the Al-Nada bakery in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza has created a ‘corona cake’ depicting a woman wearing a blue face mask, aiming to remind people of the importance of social distancing.

He first posted the design on social media and now dozens of people are ordering them each day in the impoverished Palestinian enclave, he said.

“Straight away it got great interest, customers starting saying ‘I want that cake’,” Abu Rezqa told AFP.

“Every day our clients’  demand for the mask cake is increasing.”

He stressed he was not belittling the risk of the deadly disease which has killed more than 50,000 people but trying to keep spirits up while promoting awareness. 

So far Gaza has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of whom are in isolation, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run strip.

Like much of the world, authorities have put in place strict social distancing rules to try to prevent contagion but have not yet closed all non-essential businesses.

The staff making the cakes are wearing protective clothing, Abu Rezqa pointed out.

