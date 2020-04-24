Constitution doesn’t allow stopping anyone from going to mosques: Gill

The government can’t “forcefully stop” anyone from going to mosques because Pakistan’s constitution doesn’t allow this, a spokesperson for the federal government said Friday.

Shahbaz Gill, the government spokesperson, appeared to be referring to the Sindh government’s decision to prohibit Taraweeh prayers in mosques. The Sindh chief minister announced on Thursday that people would have to offer Taraweeh at home, requesting clerics to support the government’s decision to protect the masses from coronavirus.

Gill said the government had to take the clerics into confidence before making any policy regarding mosques as they were the custodians of those mosques. Without naming any party, he criticised “politicisation” of the ongoing crisis in the country.

He was accompanied by Ehsaas Programme chairperson Sania Nishtar. She said the government’s welfare programme was free of political influence.

Nishtar said they had removed the names of at least 800,000 undeserving people from the programme’s list. They had also removed 12,000 government servants from the list, she added.