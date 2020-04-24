Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Constitution doesn’t allow stopping anyone from going to mosques: Gill

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Constitution doesn’t allow stopping anyone from going to mosques: Gill

File photo: Online

The government can’t “forcefully stop” anyone from going to mosques because Pakistan’s constitution doesn’t allow this, a spokesperson for the federal government said Friday.

Shahbaz Gill, the government spokesperson, appeared to be referring to the Sindh government’s decision to prohibit Taraweeh prayers in mosques. The Sindh chief minister announced on Thursday that people would have to offer Taraweeh at home, requesting clerics to support the government’s decision to protect the masses from coronavirus.

Gill said the government had to take the clerics into confidence before making any policy regarding mosques as they were the custodians of those mosques. Without naming any party, he criticised “politicisation” of the ongoing crisis in the country.

He was accompanied by Ehsaas Programme chairperson Sania Nishtar. She said the government’s welfare programme was free of political influence.

Nishtar said they had removed the names of at least 800,000 undeserving people from the programme’s list. They had also removed 12,000 government servants from the list, she added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Ehsaan Programme, Pakistan, Shehbaz Gill, Mosques, Ramazan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.