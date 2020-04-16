Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CM, clerics for strict lockdown in Sindh Friday afternoon

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
CM, clerics for strict lockdown in Sindh Friday afternoon

People offer Friday prayers at Karachi's Memon Masjid. Photo: Online

There will be a strict lockdown in Sindh from 12pm to 3pm on Friday, the provincial government decided Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting between CM Murad Ali Shah and influential clerics, including Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Mufti Rafi Rehman, in Karachi.

The clerics assured the chief minister of their cooperation with the administration, according to government sources.

CM Shah said he would discuss lockdown restrictions with Prime Minister Imran Khan at a meeting on Friday and devise a future plan.

On Tuesday, Mufti Muneeb and Mufti Taqi Usmani had announced that the lockdown would no longer apply to mosques and they were resuming mass prayers across the country.

However, the two sides appear to have reached an agreement for the time being.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Friday, Coronavirus, Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.