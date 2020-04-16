CM, clerics for strict lockdown in Sindh Friday afternoon

There will be a strict lockdown in Sindh from 12pm to 3pm on Friday, the provincial government decided Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting between CM Murad Ali Shah and influential clerics, including Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Mufti Rafi Rehman, in Karachi.

The clerics assured the chief minister of their cooperation with the administration, according to government sources.

CM Shah said he would discuss lockdown restrictions with Prime Minister Imran Khan at a meeting on Friday and devise a future plan.

On Tuesday, Mufti Muneeb and Mufti Taqi Usmani had announced that the lockdown would no longer apply to mosques and they were resuming mass prayers across the country.

However, the two sides appear to have reached an agreement for the time being.