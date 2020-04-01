Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Close OPDs to control coronavirus spread, govt tells Islamabad hospitals

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Close OPDs to control coronavirus spread, govt tells Islamabad hospitals

The out-patient departments of all major hospitals in Islamabad were ordered to remain closed in a circular issued on Thursday by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The advisory circular said the decision was taken as a preventive and precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

It addressed all hospitals and medical institutions working under the administrative control of the ministry.

The executive directors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine and the medical director of Federal General Hospital were sent the circular.

The advisory also asked the hospitals to gradually decrease the number of indoor patients to make more space for COVID19 patients.

It said no leave requests should be entertained from medical and paramedic staff and that their attendance should be ensured.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh relief app for daily wagers, ration distribution app for sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.