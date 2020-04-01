Close OPDs to control coronavirus spread, govt tells Islamabad hospitals

The out-patient departments of all major hospitals in Islamabad were ordered to remain closed in a circular issued on Thursday by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The advisory circular said the decision was taken as a preventive and precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

It addressed all hospitals and medical institutions working under the administrative control of the ministry.

The executive directors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine and the medical director of Federal General Hospital were sent the circular.

The advisory also asked the hospitals to gradually decrease the number of indoor patients to make more space for COVID19 patients.

It said no leave requests should be entertained from medical and paramedic staff and that their attendance should be ensured.