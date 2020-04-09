‘Big mistake if restrictions taken lightly when cases start decreasing’

If Pakistanis are going to start thinking that restrictions and precautions are not necessary anymore since the cases and deaths are decreasing, it will be a big mistake.

This is what Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza emphasised on in a media talk on Thursday.

He said we need to make sure we stay careful and don’t get irresponsible even if we see progress in containing the spread of coronavirus. “It is important to do so now more than ever,” he said.

Dr Mirza spoke about personal protective equipment for health professionals. He said the government is creating a mechanism to provide PPE kits to all health professionals in hospitals so there is no shortage.

He said the NDMA has provided PPE to 152 hospitals for a week. These are the hospitals where most coronavirus patients will be brought, he said.