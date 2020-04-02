Balochistan starts coronavirus helpline at 081-111-400-400

A coronavirus helpline has been established at the Chief Minister Secretariat in Balochistan. The helpline numbers are 111-400-400 or landline and 081-111-400-400 for mobile phones.

The helpline was established on the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, said spokesperson for the provincial government Liaquat Shahwani in a tweet on Thursday.

This is the first call centre that has been developed indigenously by the Chief Minister Delivery Unit. It will provide the public verified information about COVID-19 as well as hear citizen complaints. The helpline can also be contacted in case of an emergency, said Shahwani.

Balochistan has reported 164 COVID-19 cases and one death. Seventeen people have recovered from the disease according to the Balochistan health department.