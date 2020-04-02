Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Balochistan starts coronavirus helpline at 081-111-400-400

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Balochistan starts coronavirus helpline at 081-111-400-400

The landline number is 111-400-400

A coronavirus helpline has been established at the Chief Minister Secretariat in Balochistan. The helpline numbers are 111-400-400 or landline and 081-111-400-400 for mobile phones.

The helpline was established on the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, said spokesperson for the provincial government Liaquat Shahwani in a tweet on Thursday.

This is the first call centre that has been developed indigenously by the Chief Minister Delivery Unit. It will provide the public verified information about COVID-19 as well as hear citizen complaints. The helpline can also be contacted in case of an emergency, said Shahwani.

Balochistan has reported 164 COVID-19 cases and one death. Seventeen people have recovered from the disease according to the Balochistan health department.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh relief app for daily wagers, ration distribution app for sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.