Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Balochistan gives public Rs1.5b tax cut due to coronavirus lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Radio Pakistan

The Balochistan government has announced a tax cut of Rs1.5 billion for the public during the coronavirus lockdown.

“The cabinet has decided to cut sales tax, the Balochistan infrastructure tax and reduce the duty charges on import of medical tools,” Finance Mininster Zahoor Ahmed Buledi told the media on Wednesday.

He said 1% of the government tax on electricity and gas bills will be slashed as well.

The provincial government has also issued Rs760 million to district administrations to distribute among daily wage workers who have been affected by the lockdown.

The decisions were reached in a meeting headed by Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The CM has recommended the prime minister increase Balochistan’s quota from 4% to 6% in the Benazir Income Support Programme considering the province’s population, Buledi added.

“We will also try to convince the business community that a complete lockdown and social distancing are the only way to curb the virus’ spread.”

As of Thursday, 202 known cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province, taking the national tally to 4,317.

