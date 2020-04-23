Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

At least 138 Pakistanis died of coronavirus in world: FO

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
At least 138 Pakistanis died of coronavirus in world: FO

File photo: AFP

At least 138 Pakistanis have died in different countries due to coronavirus, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Thursday.

In a weekly media briefing, the FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the government doesn’t have a confirmed number of deaths because most of the countries don’t reveal the ethnicity of the who lost their lives to coronavirus.

“According to one unofficial estimate, a total of 138 Pakistanis or Pakistani origin people in different countries of the world have died due to Covid 19,” she said.

In Pakistan, the virus has so far claimed at least 225 lives and the total number of known cases have jumped to near 1,100 in the country.

The FO spokesperson also criticized the Indian government over mistreatment of Muslims in the country. She said that a “systematic campain” is underway in Indian to demonize the Muslim population.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Pakistan, India, Deaths
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.