At least 138 Pakistanis died of coronavirus in world: FO

At least 138 Pakistanis have died in different countries due to coronavirus, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Thursday.

In a weekly media briefing, the FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the government doesn’t have a confirmed number of deaths because most of the countries don’t reveal the ethnicity of the who lost their lives to coronavirus.

“According to one unofficial estimate, a total of 138 Pakistanis or Pakistani origin people in different countries of the world have died due to Covid 19,” she said.

In Pakistan, the virus has so far claimed at least 225 lives and the total number of known cases have jumped to near 1,100 in the country.

The FO spokesperson also criticized the Indian government over mistreatment of Muslims in the country. She said that a “systematic campain” is underway in Indian to demonize the Muslim population.