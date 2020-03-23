WHO, Unicef: No, ice cream doesn’t cause coronavirus

A random document went viral on social media under Unicef’s name with eight bullet points about coronavirus, causes and possible prevention. One of the points was that cold food and ice cream should be avoided as they may cause coronavirus. Many people re-shared it on WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages, and some even took to Twitter. But little did they know these claims are baseless.

Responding to the disinformation that was spread online, UNICEF Pakistan and the World Health Organisation, the two global public health entities, released an official statement on their social media handles debunking the claims and calling them fake. Following this, people took to Twitter and shared their opinion about running a thorough fact check before sharing anything on social media to stem the spread of misinformation. Here are some of the top tweets on this matter:

People need to really do their research when it comes to the #coronavirus. Stop spreading misinformation about ice-cream and other cold food affecting people. The @WHO and @UNICEF_pakistan have stated they don’t!!https://t.co/OpysAc8Dlm pic.twitter.com/YASGz52ptA — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) March 18, 2020

With everyone talking about coronavirus, misinformation can easily be spread on social media. Therefore it is advisable to do a bit of research before sharing any content that could possibly cause more chaos.

To keep you informed, here are some of the facts stated by UNICEF Pakistan: