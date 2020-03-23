Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
WHO, Unicef: No, ice cream doesn’t cause coronavirus

Posted: Mar 23, 2020
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo file: AFP

A random document went viral on social media under Unicef’s name with eight bullet points about coronavirus, causes and possible prevention. One of the points was that cold food and ice cream should be avoided as they may cause coronavirus. Many people re-shared it on WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages, and some even took to Twitter. But little did they know these claims are baseless.

Responding to the disinformation that was spread online, UNICEF Pakistan and the World Health Organisation, the two global public health entities, released an official statement on their social media handles debunking the claims and calling them fake. Following this, people took to Twitter and shared their opinion about running a thorough fact check before sharing anything on social media to stem the spread of misinformation. Here are some of the top tweets on this matter:

With everyone talking about coronavirus, misinformation can easily be spread on social media. Therefore it is advisable to do a bit of research before sharing any content that could possibly cause more chaos.

To keep you informed, here are some of the facts stated by UNICEF Pakistan:

  • The virus spreads through direct contact
  • Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath while in severe cases it can cause pneumonia
  • Wearing a mask doesn’t prevent COVID-19, but if you’re coughing or sneezing wear it to protect others.
  • To date, there is no medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
  • Best treatment is to practice basic hygiene.

