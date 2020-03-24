Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Website calculates toilet paper needs during lock-down: UPI

The website helps you calculate how much toilet paper you need.

Pakistanis with their lotas and muslim showers may scoff, but for those without these cultural settings, a new website HowMuchToiletPaper.com helps you calculate how many you have at home and how long it will last.
UPI news reports that the website was made by an artist and a software development student in London. is designed to help families calculate how much toilet paper they need to ride out quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website creators Ben Sassoon and Sam Harris said the average user of the website has “about 500 percent more toilet paper than they need to ride out the quarantine period during the coronavirus pandemic”. They told UPI they hope the website will help discourage people from hoarding toilet paper supplies.

