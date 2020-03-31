Waive demurrage, detention charges for 15 days: FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue has asked port authorities to waive demurrage and detention charges taken from importers for 15 days.

It cited the current situation as a reason for the request made in a letter by the federal authority sent to all port authorities on Tuesday.

The letter said Pakistan is currently facing a great challenge to address the issue of the spread of COVID-19.

“As a result of lock down and restriction of movement of people/vehicles, the time duration for lifting the cargo from the ports is exceeding the free time as allowed to the importers under normal course of business,” the letter read.

FBR has taken the decision to facilitate trade.