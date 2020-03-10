Two new coronavirus cases take Pakistan tally to 18

Two more coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh, taking Pakistan tally to 18.

The Sindh health department confirmed the two new cases on Tuesday. The cases are from Karachi and Hyderabad. The patient in Karachi has a travel history to Iran via Dubai. The case in Hyderabad returned from Syria via Doha.

The health department said it is tracing both the patients’ contacts for further testing. The total number of cases in Karachi is now 15.

The cases that were reported on Monday are all in “stable condition” said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in a tweet on Tuesday.

Following the announcement of these cases, some offices at The Harbour Front are shutting down as a precautionary measure.

Engro released a statement saying an employee tested positive from the Engro Corporation office on the 8th floor of the building. The employee was in office last on Friday, said the company. Engro’s offices will remain closed till Monday, February 16.

During this period, “Engro shall ensure a complete disinfection across all floors”, the company said.