Two illegal water hydrants disconnected in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board disconnected two illegal water hydrants in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar on Monday.

The hydrants were found behind the Paposh Nagar police station.

KWSB Enforcement Director Tabish Raza led the raid on the instructions of the water board’s managing director, Asadullah Khan.

Raza the KWSB team first raided a house behind the police station where it found a pumping station in a room. There were four illegal connections with a six-inch diameter taken from the main water supply line.

Heavy machinery at the illegal pumping station house was confiscated. The Rangers and police were also present to assist KWSB.

Raza said the stolen water was being supplied to the factories in the SITE industrial area.

Another illegal hydrant was also detected in the same area, Raza confirmed.

The water board’s team also disconnected a hydrant near Nauras Chowrangi in the SITE area.

In that operation, the KWSB enforcement team disconnected eight to 10 illegal connections.