Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two illegal water hydrants disconnected in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Two illegal water hydrants disconnected in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board disconnected two illegal water hydrants in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar on Monday.

The hydrants were found behind the Paposh Nagar police station.

KWSB Enforcement Director Tabish Raza led the raid on the instructions of the water board’s managing director, Asadullah Khan.

Raza the KWSB team first raided a house behind the police station where it found a pumping station in a room. There were four illegal connections with a six-inch diameter taken from the main water supply line.

Heavy machinery at the illegal pumping station house was confiscated. The Rangers and police were also present to assist KWSB.

Raza said the stolen water was being supplied to the factories in the SITE industrial area.

Another illegal hydrant was also detected in the same area, Raza confirmed.

The water board’s team also disconnected a hydrant near Nauras Chowrangi in the SITE area.

In that operation, the KWSB enforcement team disconnected eight to 10 illegal connections.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.