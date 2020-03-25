Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Swabi doctors wear plastic bags amid mask, glove shortage

Photo: AFP

Protective gear and equipment is reportedly unavailable for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s doctors who are dealing with corona-affected patients on a daily basis.

There is a shortage of safety kits, while masks and gloves are unavailable. 

Doctors in Swabi’s Yar Hussain Hospital were seen wearing plastic bags to cover their heads and hands. 

Earlier today, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had requested the people of the province to support the government and cooperate with it in the fight against coronavirus.

“We have to be united,” he said while addressing a press conference.

He said that more than 2,000 doctors have been appointed in the province and the government is currently recruiting volunteers. “These people are working on the front line.”

