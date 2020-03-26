Sindh opens Helpline Center 021-111-467-911 for reporting coronavirus cases

The Sindh government has set up a Helpline Center for the duration of the lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

The center will work 24 hours. You can reach it at UAN: 021-111-467-911.

People can report suspected coronavirus cases. Government experts and officials will guide the caller on a line of action.

People can register complaints of price gouging for any basic food commodity.

A Sindh government spokesperson said that needy and under-privileged families can contact for rations. The authorities will take three days to reach them.

“The helpline center will be in close coordination with the corona cell and all district administrations,” he added.