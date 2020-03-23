Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has tested positive for coronavirus. The PPP leader made the announcement on Monday in a video message on his Twitter account.

“I haven’t shown any symptoms of the virus,” he said. “I don’t have cough, flu, fever or any body pain.” He shared that he got the test done just to be on the safe side.

Ghani said that he has decided to quarantine himself at his house for 14 days. “I am going in complete isolation,” he remarked. “I assure people that I will continue to fulfill all my responsibilities.”

He advised the people to get themselves tested if they are showing any symptoms and remarked that people need to practice social distancing for their own safety and that of others around them.