Thursday, March 26, 2020
Samaa TV
Sindh launches helpline to cater to coronavirus queries

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
Sindh launches helpline to cater to coronavirus queries

Photo: Sindh government

Sindh has launched a helpline to cater to different queries about the novel coronavirus.

The people can call on 021-111-467-911 and ask any questions about the virus. Those who think they have coronavirus can call the helpline and expert will help them identify their systems and tell them about its treatment.

People can even contact this number if they are facing a shortage of ration among other problems.

The coronavirus cell formed by the government will work around the clock to cater to people.

So far, 413 known cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sindh.

