Sindh’s Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho confirmed one death from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The death toll in the province is now seven.

The patient was a 70-year-old man from Karachi. He was brought to the hospital on Monday where he was tested for COVID-19. The patient’s result came out positive after he passed away, said the health minister.

The patient had a history of multiple health problems. He contracted the virus through local transmission.