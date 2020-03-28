Sindh CM tells police to intensify lockdown

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed senior police officials to intensify the lockdown after he was told law enforcement agencies are facing difficulties in restricting people to their homes in Karachi’s old city areas.

The Sindh chief minister chaired a meeting in Karachi on Saturday to discuss the situation in the province. Senior police officials and commissioners also attended the meeting.

The Karachi police chief had informed CM Shah his force has arrested 1,133 people and registered 391 cases against them for violating the lockdown.

Other police officials told the CM that law enforcement agencies were facing difficulties in restricting people to their homes in old areas of Karachi.

The CM said that the government won’t be able to protect people if a complete lockdown is not implemented. He said people who are unnecessarily leaving their homes must be stopped.