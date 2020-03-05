Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered on Thursday the arrest of 28 SBCA employees who were suspended earlier this week on corruption charges.

The Sindh inspector-general has been told to register a case against them.

A group of the suspended employees barged into the office of the SBCA additional director-general and misbehaved with him to protest their suspension. They had demanded that the notification of their suspension, which was issued by the Sindh government, be withdrawn.

Arrest them and report to me, the Sindh CM ordered.

We will not allow anyone to bully [government institutions], he said.