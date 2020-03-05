Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees

Photo: FIle

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered on Thursday the arrest of 28 SBCA employees who were suspended earlier this week on corruption charges.

The Sindh inspector-general has been told to register a case against them.

A group of the suspended employees barged into the office of the SBCA additional director-general and misbehaved with him to protest their suspension. They had demanded that the notification of their suspension, which was issued by the Sindh government, be withdrawn.

Arrest them and report to me, the Sindh CM ordered.

We will not allow anyone to bully [government institutions], he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
government
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.