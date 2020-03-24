Should you use chloroquine to prevent coronavirus — what the studies say

Chloroquine is a drug that is used to treat malaria. It should only be taken on the advice of a qualified doctor.

German scientists discovered the drug while working on a substitute for quinine, another anti-malarial to which resistance was developed, in 1934. Some countries in the world are reportedly facing a shortage of chloroquine because people have started hoarding the drug and self-medicating after news spread of it being a potential cure for COVID-19.

A man in Arizona, US died and his wife was hospitalised after ingesting chloroquine phosphate, reported CNN on Tuesday. Banner Health, the hospital the couple was admitted to, urged people not to self-medicate or use household products to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Nigeria reported multiple cases of chloroquine overdose and poisoning last week after US President Donald Trump, in a press briefing, claimed the drug had been approved to treat COVID-19. The FDA later denied his claim. Nigerian health officials had to warn the public not to use the drug based on unverified information.

Research in the past has also cautioned against over-the-counter use of chloroquine and its derivative hydroxychloroquine.

A study by Standford says there’s a narrow margin between chloroquine’s therapeutic and toxic dose. Another widely cited study adds that chloroquine poisoning has been associated with cardiovascular events that can be fatal.

The drug should be used with caution in patients with heart disease, vision problems and diabetes.

So where did the notion that chloroquine can treat COVID-19 come from?

A study by Chinese scientists in Wuhan was published in the journal Nature in February this year which touted it and an anti-HIV drug as cures for COVID-19.

“Our findings reveal that remdesivir and chloroquine are highly effective in the control of 2019-nCoV infection in vitro. Since these compounds have been used in human patients with a safety track record and shown to be effective against various ailments, we suggest that they should be assessed in human patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease,” said the authors of the study.

But this research was carried on human cells in vitro, meaning that it was outside the human body.

Scientists in France supported China’s research and in a paper in February said: “If clinical data confirm the biological results, the novel coronavirus-associated disease will have become one of the simplest and cheapest to treat and prevent among infectious respiratory diseases.”

Didier Raoult, one of the authors and an infectious disease specialist, is conducting a clinical trial in France to test hydroxychloroquine on a few patients with COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine has also been used as an anti-malarial. It is now used to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Neither chloroquine nor hydroxychloroquine has proved effective in fighting against viruses in the human body. Both drugs have inhibited the growth of the SARS coronavirus in cell cultures. However, chloroquine failed to prevent influenza, dengue and chikungunya in clinical trials and its effectiveness against HIV is also uncertain.

“Altogether, the assessment of previous trials indicates that, to date, no acute virus infection has been successfully treated by chloroquine in humans,” said the authors of paper published in the journal Antiviral Research in March.

Until clinical trials prove chloroquine works safely against the novel coronavirus experts have advised against self-medicating with the drug.