Shehzad Roy shares his journey in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19

Singer Shehzad Roy recently took to social media to share his journey in Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that he had pushed for school closures, postponed exams, freeing under-trial prisoners from jail and protecting daily wage earners.

Sharing my journey in Pakistan’s fight against #COVID19 so far, pushing for: school closures, postponing exams, freeing under-trial prisoners sp women and children from jail and protecting our daily wage labourers. pic.twitter.com/G10OMxtlYv — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 29, 2020

In the video, he said he sat in on a lot of meeting and was glad that timely action was taken. “I believe that a lot of lives were saved because schools were closed on time,” said the singer. “I got to sit in on the Sindh government’s coronavirus response team and that was quite an experience. Sometimes it was scary too. Some great decisions were taken there and everyone supported the lockdown.”

The singer said that this was not an ideal situation, but we have to save Pakistan by staying apart and practicing social distancing.

Just got out of the meeting at @SindhCMHouse . State is doing what ever it can! Now it’s up to the citizens to act like Ashraful makhluqat. @BBhuttoZardari @MuradAliShahPPP pic.twitter.com/LU8lZCowNI — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 29, 2020

In an earlier post, Roy shared moments from a meeting which took place at Chief Minister House in Sindh. He said the state is doing whatever it can. “Now it’s up to the citizens to act like Ashraful makhluqat,” he said.