Shehzad Roy shares his journey in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Singer Shehzad Roy recently took to social media to share his journey in Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that he had pushed for school closures, postponed exams, freeing under-trial prisoners from jail and protecting daily wage earners.

In the video, he said he sat in on a lot of meeting and was glad that timely action was taken. “I believe that a lot of lives were saved because schools were closed on time,” said the singer. “I got to sit in on the Sindh government’s coronavirus response team and that was quite an experience. Sometimes it was scary too. Some great decisions were taken there and everyone supported the lockdown.”

The singer said that this was not an ideal situation, but we have to save Pakistan by staying apart and practicing social distancing.

In an earlier post, Roy shared moments from a meeting which took place at Chief Minister House in Sindh. He said the state is doing whatever it can. “Now it’s up to the citizens to act like Ashraful makhluqat,” he said.

