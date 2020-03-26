Shehzad Roy is trying to get non-prohibitory UTPs out of jail

Singer-songwriter Shehzad Roy was in Sindh High Court on Thursday for a petition hearing to release non-prohibitory under trial prisoners.

In a tweet, he said that there were 10,758 under trial prisoners in Sindh .

Later, the activist shared that the SHC had issued a notice to release 829 UTPs from jails.