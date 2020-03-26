Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shehzad Roy is trying to get non-prohibitory UTPs out of jail

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shehzad Roy is trying to get non-prohibitory UTPs out of jail

Singer-songwriter Shehzad Roy was in Sindh High Court on Thursday for a petition hearing to release non-prohibitory under trial prisoners.

In a tweet, he said that there were 10,758 under trial prisoners in Sindh .

Later, the activist shared that the SHC had issued a notice to release 829 UTPs from jails.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.