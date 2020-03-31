Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Shehr-e-Tabassum’s director is about to finish another film

Photo: Screengrab

Shehr-e-Tabassum director Arafat Mazhar is in the last stages of production for his second film. The animated short film is set in Multan, he said in a tweet on Monday.

Mazhar said that he was excited about it and everyone was working on it from home. “I feel a lack of control in being able to direct. But I’m excited to share it with you all.”

“It is the second in what I hope to be a series of films on Islam and tech. Cyberkhilafat. Send good vibes and encouragement,” he tweeted.

Shehr-e-Tabassum
Directed by Mazhar, the short film has been inspired by cyberpunk classics such as Blade Runner and AKIRA as well as novels like George Orwell’s 1984. The short film is now available on YouTube.

The animated short, which is filmed in Urdu, takes you on a trip to a futuristic panopticon-like Pakistan with flying rickshaws (reminiscent of artist Omar Gilani’s work), Tokyo-esque neon signboards with quirky references to Lahore shops (Kal-Fatah was my favourite), and an Eye of the Sauron bot which issues instructions to people. It’s a world where only one emotion is allowed to exist: happiness. 

