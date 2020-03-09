Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy talks about fundamental rights, not roses

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is making waves again, this time with a five-episode international documentary series shot and produced by SOC Films.
In an Instagram post, the Academy Award winner announced that YouTube originals was launching a global documentary series spearheaded by Global Fund for Women and SOC Films.
View this post on Instagram
Our big news: YouTube originals is launching a global documentary series spearheaded by Global Fund for Women & SOC Films! “FUNDAMENTAL. GENDER JUSTICE. NO EXCEPTIONS” – a five-episode international documentary series shot and produced by documentary film-makers from SOC Films, Safyah Zafar Usmani and Shahrukh Waheed and Directed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. This is the first time an all Pakistan Crew has created a global series. With this series, SOC Films aims to present and empower the next generation of non-fiction filmmakers in Pakistan. This is also the first global series to be officially presented and released by YouTube Originals and Refinery29. Check link in bio to watch the first episode: Fundamental: Rights not Roses
The filmmaker said that this was the first time an all Pakistani crew had created a global series. She explained that the series aimed to present and empower the next generation non-fiction filmmakers in the country.
The series is officially presented and released by YouTube Originals and Refinary29. The first episode is called: Fundamental: Rights not Rose.