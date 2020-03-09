Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy talks about fundamental rights, not roses

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is making waves again, this time with a five-episode international documentary series shot and produced by SOC Films.

In an Instagram post, the Academy Award winner announced that YouTube originals was launching a global documentary series spearheaded by Global Fund for Women and SOC Films.

The filmmaker said that this was the first time an all Pakistani crew had created a global series. She explained that the series aimed to present and empower the next generation non-fiction filmmakers in the country.

The series is officially presented and released by YouTube Originals and Refinary29. The first episode is called: Fundamental: Rights not Rose.