Shaniera Akram wants to get quarantined with the salon staff

Amidst the global coronavirus outbreak, Shaniera Akram ponders over a simple question: who are the best people be quarantined with.

Taking to Twitter, she said that she envied people who were quarantined with trained hairdressers, beauticians, massage therapists, chefs, handymen, personal trainers or primary school teachers right now.

I am so jealous of anyone quarantined with a hairdresser, beautician, massage therapist, chef, handyman, personal trainer or primary school teacher right now !!! #Quarantine #WhosInYourQuaranTeam ??? — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 26, 2020

Earlier, she took to social media to ask for the perfect birthday present, a cure for the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, former skipper Wasim Akram’s wife said: “Best birthday present ever if they found a cure for #CoronaVirus today.”

She also urged people to clean their phones as a precautionary measure against the virus. She asked people to not only wash their hands but also clean their phone screens.