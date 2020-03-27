Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shaniera Akram wants to get quarantined with the salon staff

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shaniera Akram wants to get quarantined with the salon staff

Photo: File

Amidst the global coronavirus outbreak, Shaniera Akram ponders over a simple question: who are the best people be quarantined with.

Taking to Twitter, she said that she envied people who were quarantined with trained hairdressers, beauticians, massage therapists, chefs, handymen, personal trainers or primary school teachers right now.

Earlier, she took to social media to ask for the perfect birthday present, a cure for the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, former skipper Wasim Akram’s wife said: “Best birthday present ever if they found a cure for #CoronaVirus today.”

She also urged people to clean their phones as a precautionary measure against the virus. She asked people to not only wash their hands but also clean their phone screens.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus quarantined Shaniera Akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.