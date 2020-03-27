Second batch of coronavirus supplies arrives in Karachi from China

The second shipment of equipment to tackle the coronavirus arrived in Karachi from China on Friday.

Co-founder of the Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, continues to deliver on his promise to provide masks and other equipment to several countries in the region as a second plane landed in Karachi.

The previous consignment contained 500,000 masks out of which 50,000 were N-95 masks.

The second batch — along with a third that is expected to arrive over the weekend — contains 500,000 test kits, protective gear and forehead thermometers.

The donation was announced on Twitter by Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian.