Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government

Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

The government of Sindh has decided to close all private and government educational institutions till March 13 as a precautionary measure to protect students from coronavirus, the provincial education minister confirmed Sunday.

The Sindh chief minister has instructed secretary education, secretary colleges and universities to issue notifications.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after another case of coronavirus was reported in Karachi on Saturday.

 Sindh Government has decided to extend the closure of all educational institutions till 13th of March 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh CM house, at least 738 people have arrived in Karachi from Iran and over 13,000 people are still at the Taftan border. Their families will also be screened by the health authorities.

 

On February 26, the Sindh government had closed all educational institutions for two days (February 27 and February 28).

The first coronavirus case in Karachi (and one of the first in Pakistan) was reported on February 26. The patient was revealed to be a 22-year-old with a recent history of travel to Iran. The third and fourth cases in Pakistan were confirmed on Saturday, with another case being reported in Karachi.

