Safeguarding Pakistan’s future from iron deficiency

Every fourth child in Pakistan is suffering from Iron deficiency, according to the National Nutritional 2018 report which surveyed 7,138 children aged between six and nine months.

Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) was found in 33.2% children. It is common among Pakistanis and a leading cause of morbidity.

Iron deficiency is the result of an iron imbalance in the intestines that leads to a weak immune system as children grow. If this prevalence rate was lower today, Pakistanis would have been able to fight pandemics like COVID-19 with a stronger immune system.

The numbers are quite alarming and pose a threat to the future of Pakistan as a 80% of a child’s brain develops in the initial two years. IDA should be declared a national issue as it will enable us to safeguard the future of our children. Musician and philanthropist Shehzad Roy agrees and has urged people not to take the situation lightly and fight it with full force.

Usually, IDA symptoms are covered up by blaming the child for not listening in class and eventually failing. The child might not be at fault. If they are behaving in any of the following ways, there is a probability they are suffering from IDA. The symptoms include lack of attention, fatigue/exhaustion, repeatedly becoming sick and breathlessness. The worst part about being in such a situation is that a child is not able to explain how exactly they are feeling and become a victim of speculation and societal norms.

People need to be informed about the common causes of anemia in children to adopt appropriate measures for its prevention and control. In Pakistan, nutritional anemia has been recognised to be the most common type of malnutrition in children. A micronutrient survey of Pakistan conducted in 1977 identified 38% of the population to be anemic. According to the 1988 National Nutrition Survey of Pakistan, 65% of the children aged 7 – 60 months were found to be anemic.

In comparison with grown-up children, a growing child needs three times more nutrition to develop and grow as a healthy kid. As soon as children reach 6 months of age, they should be given a healthy diet full of nutrients, vitamins and minerals; moreover, iron should be a major part of their diet. A list of iron-rich foods includes eggs, meat, spinach and iron-fortified products.

Pakistan Society of Food and Science Technologists has been working to create awareness in our society regarding iron deficiency. They have joined hands with Roy to highlight the issue.

Make sure to get the right dose of iron and join the cause and notice IDA symptoms to keep your loved ones safe and healthy. Children are the future of our country so make sure to give them the right nutrition in these difficult times and let us pledge “Iron ki Kami Ab Nahi!”