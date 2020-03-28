Punjab waives Rs18 billion in taxes for coronavirus relief

Punjab has waived Rs18 billion in taxes in the province, announced Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a press conference on Saturday.

The measures are being taken to provide relief to the population as it grapples with the COVID-19 epidemic.

A package for daily wage workers and their families was also announced. As per the CM’s directives Rs4,000 per month will be given to 2.5 million families .

Healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus will get an allowance equal to one month’s salary. A Shuhuda package will be given to the families of doctors and healthcare professionals who die in the line of duty.

Under Section 401, 3,100 prisoners will be released for 90 days. This is the first time it’s happening in Punjab’s history, said Buzdar. A list of measures for under trial prisoners has also been prepared and will be sent to the federal government for review.

Punjab has reported 497 COVID-19 cases, the highest among the provinces.