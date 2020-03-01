Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab university suspends 14 students after clash between two groups

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Punjab university suspends 14 students after clash between two groups

Photo: File

The University of Punjab has suspended 14 students after Friday’s clash between two groups that left at least 18 people injured, the administration confirmed Sunday.

On February 28, the students of one group had attacked another group with knives during the sports gala organised by the Sociology department. Eighteen people, including 10 university guards, were injured in the clash.

An FIR was registered at Lahore’s Muslim Town police station on Saturday.

According to the administration, the students were suspended for violating the university code of conduct. They have also been told to vacate their hostel rooms.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore punjab university
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Punjab University, Students, Jamiat, Lahore
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.