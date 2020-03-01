Punjab university suspends 14 students after clash between two groups

The University of Punjab has suspended 14 students after Friday’s clash between two groups that left at least 18 people injured, the administration confirmed Sunday.

On February 28, the students of one group had attacked another group with knives during the sports gala organised by the Sociology department. Eighteen people, including 10 university guards, were injured in the clash.

An FIR was registered at Lahore’s Muslim Town police station on Saturday.

According to the administration, the students were suspended for violating the university code of conduct. They have also been told to vacate their hostel rooms.