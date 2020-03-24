Punjab reports three new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 249

Punjab reported three new cases of coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 249.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed the number in a tweet late Monday night.

He said that there are 176 people in quarantine in Dera Ghazi Khan, 51 in Lahore, five in Gujrat, six in Gujranwala, three in Jhelum, two each in Rawalpindi and Multan, and one each in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

Punjab has imposed lockdown starting Tuesday morning.

“I request every citizen to stay indoor and help us in containing the virus and saving the lives of your loved ones,” the CM said.

Pakistan has so far reported 878 cases.