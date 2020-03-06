Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 operation theatres in Lahore

The Punjab Healthcare Commission recently sealed 10 operation theatres in five hospitals of Lahore for not meeting the commission’s standards.

The facilities will remain sealed until there is improvement, said Health Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed. This includes both private and public hospitals.

Warnings were given earlier, but the facilities failed to comply, said the health secretary on SAMAA TV’s Naya Din on Friday.

The healthcare commission has set up more than 150 parametres for hospitals. The most important of these are robust infection control and proper maintenance of patient records, said Ahmed.

Patients who go to hospitals shouldn’t get more sick, said the health secretary. Doctors and paramedics should be qualified and have full knowledge of medical practices.

The health secretary said the PHC was made ten years ago and works actively across the province. They check the standards of public and private hospitals and gives licenses if those standards are met.

If they aren’t, a warning is given followed by advice. After that, the facilities of the hospital are sealed.

If anyone from the public wants to lodge a complaint against a hospital, they can visit the healthcare commission’s website or dial the number given, said Ahmed. The application is processed immediately and a committee looks into the matter.

The committee then holds at least three hearings: with the complainant, the hospital and one with both parties to resolve the issue.