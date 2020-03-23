Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Punjab goes into lockdown for 14 days amid coronavirus threat

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Punjab is also going into lockdown for 14 days to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country. So far, 225 people have tested positive in the province.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, in a press conference, said that the lockdown will be implemented from March 24 to April 6. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Punjab cabinet committee on coronavirus on Monday.

The chief minister said that all shopping malls, markets, restaurants, and tourist spots will remain closed during the lockdown. However, the groceries stores, pharmacies and bakeries will remain open along with factories where medicines are produced, he added.

Section 144 has already been implemented and there is a ban on pillion riding too, the chief minister said.

The Pakistan Army and police officers will follow the rules given to them. “This, however, won’t be a curfew-like situation,” he added.

Pakistan has so far reported 805 cases of coronavirus, of which six people have died. To control the situation, Sindh announced on Sunday that it is going into lockdown to stop people from leaving their houses and encourage self-isolation.

