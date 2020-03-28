Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Punjab forming ‘Mujahid volunteer force’ to battle coronavirus

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Punjab government has decided to form a provincial volunteer force to deliver medicines to hospitals and look after patients, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

According to the state-run radio, the decision was taken by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting. The volunteers would be called “Mujahid Volunteer Force”.

The health minister said that the provincial authorities will set up a helpline for the registration of volunteers.

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that his government is going to form a “Corona Relief Tiger Force”. The force, he had said, would provide food to poor families on their door steps if the country goes into a complete lockdown.

PTI, Punjab, Coronavirus, Corona Tigers, Mujahid
 
MOST READ
