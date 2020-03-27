Punjab CM wants death of Lahore Mayo hospital patient investigated

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered a detailed inquiry into the death of a patient with coronavirus who reportedly died due to medical negligence Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

According to the initial inquiry report, the cause of death of the patient who died in Mayo Hospital was “encephalitis”.

CM Buzdar tweeted that the “expert group on Corona” will investigate the cause of death.

The Punjab government said strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Mayo Hospital to inquire about the cause of death of the 73-year-old patient and healthcare facilities being provided in isolation wards.

She submitted an initial inquiry report to the CM. The detailed report will be submitted in 24 hours.